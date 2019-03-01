Uganda Accused of Illegally Jailing, Deporting Rwanda Nationals

In short
Rwanda has accused the Uganda Government for holding its citizens in jail illegally and also deportation and denying them entry.
Uganda Accused of Illegally Jailing, Deporting Rwanda Nationals1 Mar 2019, 23:16 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: rwanda-uganda relations rwanda blocks border uganda downplays rwanda tension rwanda accuse uganda of torturing citizens museveni and kagame
Mentioned: uganda government rwanda government
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.