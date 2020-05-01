In short
While hotels, public and private business will resume activities on May 4, Churches , Bars, gyms and recreational centers will remain closed. Schools will also remain closed until September 2020.
Rwanda Announces Partial Re-Opening But Schools Closed Until September
1 May 2020
