Rwanda Announces Partnership with French Club PSG in Battle for Tourists

In short
In a statement today, the club said: “Visit Rwanda branding will benefit from premium exposure on the back of the training kit and pre-game warm-up kits of the men’s team and also on the sleeve of the kit worn by the women’s team during their matches.”
Rwanda Announces Partnership with French Club PSG in Battle for Tourists4 Dec 2019, 13:52 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: PSG Visit Rwanda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.