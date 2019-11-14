Mwesigwa Alon
Rwanda Calls Off Second Border Closure Meeting Top story

Museveni and Kagame in Luanda Angola in August

The meeting, which would have been a follow-up to the Kigali meeting of September 16, was supposed to take place after 30 days – on October 16, 2019, but the date passed quietly. Now that the November date has been canceled, it leaves everything uncertain as to when both countries would meet.

 

