Rwanda Moves To Auction Vehicles Carrying Smuggled Goods

3 Aug 2019, 14:45 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

It does not matter which country the vehicle is coming from as long as it has carried illegal goods into Rwanda. Rwanda says it is doing this under section 199 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004

 

