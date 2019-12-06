Rwanda, South Sudan Skip Interparliamentary Games

In short
The Chairperson of Uganda's organising Committee, Peter Ogwang, told journalists on Friday that Rwanda and South Sudan have confirmed that they shall not be taking part in the games.
Rwanda, South Sudan Skip Interparliamentary Games6 Dec 2019, 17:14 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Sport Misc Report
Usuk County MP and also head of Uganda;s organising team, Peter Ogwang addressing the press. He is flanked by Central Youth MP, Sarah Babirye Kityo
In short
Tagged with: EAC interparliamentary Games
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.