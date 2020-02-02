In short
Rwanda and Uganda have agreed to refrain from engaging factors that may create the perception influencing destabilization in each other’s country and also exchange prisoners.
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Refrain from Destabilization
2 Feb 2020
