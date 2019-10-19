Rwanda-Uganda Date for Talks On Border Issue Passes Quietly

In short
In a meeting, which took place on September 16, 2019 in Kigali Rwanda, both countries agreed to push the border issue to the next meeting in Kampala. The meeting was expected to take place after 30 days.
Rwanda-Uganda Date for Talks On Border Issue Passes Quietly19 Oct 2019, 14:06 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: paul kagame rwanda-uganda order row yoweri museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.