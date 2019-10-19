Mwesigwa Alon
14:11

Rwanda-Uganda Date for Talks On Border Issue Passes Quietly

19 Oct 2019, 14:06 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Museveni and Kagame in Luanda Angola in August

Museveni and Kagame in Luanda Angola in August

In short
In a meeting, which took place on September 16, 2019 in Kigali Rwanda, both countries agreed to push the border issue to the next meeting in Kampala. The meeting was expected to take place after 30 days.

 

Tagged with: paul kagame rwanda-uganda order row yoweri museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.