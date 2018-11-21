Rwandan Brides up for Sale in Mityana Town

In short
A member of the District Security Committee told URN on condition of anonymity that some of the Rwandan brides who were ferried into the country illegally have since been deported.
Rwandan Brides up for Sale in Mityana Town21 Nov 2018, 11:44 Comments 191 Views Mityana, Uganda Misc Feature
Tagged with: rwandan babes rwandan women for sale in mityana rwandan brides
Mentioned: mityana municipality
