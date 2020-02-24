Rwandan Graduates Petition Kadaga over Failure to Practice Law in Uganda

In short
Rwanda’s legal practice is premised on the civil law widely used in the Francophone countries, while Uganda practices common law, under the common wealth system. In common law forinstance, one is innocent until proven guilty, while in civil law, one is guilty unless proven innocent.
Rwandan Graduates Petition Kadaga over Failure to Practice Law in Uganda24 Feb 2020, 22:45 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Parliament Updates
