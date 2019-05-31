In short
Kavu Parish chairman Deus Ntegamahe says that a number of Rwandan nationals stealthily crossed into the villages in Maziba Sub County to look for food, as a result of the tension between Uganda and Rwanda. However, their return was blocked by Rwandan security officers patrolling the border and as a result, they remained stranded in the villages.
Rwandan Nationals Stuck in Ugandan Villages
31 May 2019
