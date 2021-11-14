EDSON KINENE
Rwanyamahembe Town Council Leaders Demand Investigations into the Operations of Kashari Dairy Farmers Cooperative

14 Nov 2021, 14:03 Comments 128 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Peterson Kakuru, the LC III Chairperson of Rwanyamahembe Town Council, says the operations of Kashari Dairy Farmers cooperative are questionable since they inherited everything that belonged to the then Uganda Diary Cooperation.

 

