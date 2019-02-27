Rwenzori AgriLED Initiative Approval Excites Kasese Leaders

In short
The initiative, approved by cabinet early this week, aims at transforming local governments to eradicate poverty and ensure sustainable wealth creation by paying attention to the needs of individual districts. It also seeks to enhance private sector growth and development through enterprise development and attracting local and foreign investors to the region.
Rwenzori AgriLED Initiative Approval Excites Kasese Leaders27 Feb 2019, 07:47 Comments 145 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Local government Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: cabinet approves rwenzori agriled project
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.