Rwenzori Bottling Company in Court After Paying Rent to ‘Wrong’ Landlord

In short
The company says that it kept paying rent through Sendegeya in line with the invoices made by Green Africa Recycling Company and used the premises without any interruptions until December 2020 when persons said to be acting on behalf of Musoke Ssenyonga locked up the premises claiming that the tenant had not paid rent for the whole year.
Rwenzori Bottling Company in Court After Paying Rent to 'Wrong' Landlord21 May 2021
In short
