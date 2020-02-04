In short
But Ndaatwa says that he is grateful to Rotary Club International, which responded to their pleas by establishing an amputation facility at Kagando hospital, which will serve a bigger population. According to Ndaatwa, there are many amputated persons in Kasese district, but only 148 are registered with his organization.
Rwenzori Land Mine Survivors Get Hope After Receiving Prosthetic Legs Workshop Top story4 Feb 2020, 16:23 Comments 104 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: ADF landmine survivors landmines
Mentioned: Assemblée des départements de France Bagarukayo Eric Benson Baguma Francis Xavior Joshua Mugenyi Kagando hospital Land mine survivors Milton Ndaatwa Survivors Association UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.