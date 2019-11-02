Rwenzori Leaders Want DRC Expeditiously Admitted to East African Community

In short
Kasese District LC V Vice chairperson, Gideon Sanyu Ntabose, says there is need to expedite DRC’s application for admission to EAC. He argues that DRC joins EAC; it will enable member states help it build systems especially in Eastern DRC, which has grappled with maladministration for a long time.
Rwenzori Leaders Want DRC Expeditiously Admitted to East African Community2 Nov 2019, 13:27 Comments 143 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Business and finance Western Updates
East African Affairs Minister Julius Maganda (in blue) Hands Over East African Flag to Kasese District Vice Chairperson Gideon Ntabose
