Rwenzori Regional Consultation On Electoral Reforms Bill Flops

In short
The meeting that was supposed to be held at Kabarole District Headquarters in Kitumba, Fort Portal Municipality was only attended by only three district councillors and a few district technical staff, Fort Portal Municipality MP Alex Ruhunda, the Resident District Commissioner Kabarole Stephen Asiimwe and Kabarole LCV Chairperson, Richard Rwabuhinga.
Rwenzori Regional Consultation On Electoral Reforms Bill Flops27 Aug 2019, 20:37 Comments 134 Views Parliament Election Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.