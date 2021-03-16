Rwenzori Shining Stars Invests UGX 2.7 Trillion to Revamp Lake Katwe Salt Project

In short
The consortium was established following an investment agreement that was signed in April 2018 between Uganda’s Rwenzori Salt Industries and the Chinese company Shining Star Group with a shareholding of 49% and 51% for each company respectively.
Rwenzori Shining Stars Invests UGX 2.7 Trillion to Revamp Lake Katwe Salt Project16 Mar 2021, 15:05 Comments 125 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
The town council leadership told URN that there will be co-existence between the new company and local artisian miners
In short
Tagged with: Chinese-Ugandan consortium Rwenzori Shining Stars limited Uganda Development Corporation salt mining in Katwe
Mentioned: Rwenzori Shining Stars limited
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.