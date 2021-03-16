Basaija Idd
Rwenzori Shining Stars Invests UGX 2.7 Trillion to Revamp Lake Katwe Salt Project

16 Mar 2021, 15:05 Comments 125 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
The town council leadership told URN that there will be co-existence between the new company and local artisian miners

The consortium was established following an investment agreement that was signed in April 2018 between Uganda’s Rwenzori Salt Industries and the Chinese company Shining Star Group with a shareholding of 49% and 51% for each company respectively.

 

