Rwenzururu Cultural Institution Finally Receives UGX300M Emyooga Funds from Gov't

25 Jan 2022, 09:25 Comments 167 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Updates
The Deputy ED MSC Ms Hellen Masika warned the beneficiaries against mismanagement of the funds

In short
Ms. Hellen Masika, the deputy executive director of Microfinance support Center-MSC, says that the cultural Institution was given special consideration given the multiple challenges including conflicts and disasters that have affected its economy.

 

