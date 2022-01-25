In short
Ms. Hellen Masika, the deputy executive director of Microfinance support Center-MSC, says that the cultural Institution was given special consideration given the multiple challenges including conflicts and disasters that have affected its economy.
Rwenzururu Cultural Institution Finally Receives UGX300M Emyooga Funds from Gov't25 Jan 2022, 09:25 Comments 167 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Emyooga Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR
Mentioned: Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.