Rwenzururu Finally to Mark Coronation Anniversary 5 Years Since Mumbere's Arrest

10 Oct 2021, 17:31 Comments 211 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Lifestyle Updates
The OBR prime minister Joseph Muranga says the week long activities will start on 12th to 19th

But the Kingdom prime minister, Joseph Kule Muranga told URN that they have been instructed by the cultural leader to organize events that will make the 55th coronation anniversary.

 

