Rwenzururu King Appoints New Cabinet

In short
Omusinga appointed Joseph Kule Muranga as the new Kingdom Prime Minister replacing Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire who served in acting capacity.
Rwenzururu King Appoints New Cabinet7 Oct 2020, 19:19 Comments 59 Views Kasese, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
Olive Nakatudde
Rwenzururu Kingdom Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere at 2015 budget reading. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
