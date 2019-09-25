Kule Jerome Bitswande
Rwenzururu Kingdom Launches One Million Tree Planting Campaign

25 Sep 2019, 19:04 Comments 202 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Western Report

Stanley Baluku, the secretary of the prime ministerial commission of the Rwenzururu Kingdom says the kingdom is conscious of the natural disasters that have rocked the area and believes the easier way to mitigate them is through conserving the environment.

 

