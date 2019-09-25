Rwenzururu Kingdom Launches One Million Tree Planting Campaign

In short
Stanley Baluku, the secretary of the prime ministerial commission of the Rwenzururu Kingdom says the kingdom is conscious of the natural disasters that have rocked the area and believes the easier way to mitigate them is through conserving the environment.
Rwenzururu Kingdom Launches One Million Tree Planting Campaign25 Sep 2019, 19:04 Comments 202 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Western Report
In short
Mentioned: Rwenzururu Kingdom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.