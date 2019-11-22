Rwenzururu Kingdom Moots for Transitional Justice to Foster Peace in Rwenzori

In short
Transitional justice is a way societies emerge from periods of conflict and repression to address large scale or systematic human rights violations so serious that the normal justice system may not provide adequate response.
Transitional justice is meant to identify avenues to address the structural causes of those violations and conflicts such as social exclusions and inequalities. TJ is ungirded by a broader understanding of justice that takes into account a range of victim needs and societal priorities.
Rwenzururu Kingdom Moots for Transitional Justice to Foster Peace in Rwenzori22 Nov 2019, 10:37 Comments 148 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Politics Security Report
