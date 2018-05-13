Rwenzururu Officials Request For Release Of Omusinga

In short
Gad Mbayahi, the chairman of the Prime Ministerial Committee made the call on Saturday at Social Services grounds in Kasese town during the tenth anniversary celebrations of Kasese Guide Radio where Otafiire was chief guest.
Rwenzururu Officials Request For Release Of Omusinga13 May 2018, 15:28 Comments 192 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Editorial
Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere being arrested in 2016. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.