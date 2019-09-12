Rwenzururu Queen Mother’s Medical Bills Yet to Be Cleared.

In short
It should be noted that President Museveni had taken responsibility of Nyamukama’s health. Now, URN has learnt that State House had advanced UGX 39 million to clear the medical bills and offset any expenses incurred during the convalescence of the old woman.
Prince William Kibanzanga, acknowledged that the money had been received but was misappropriated by one of the family members.
