Rwenzururu Throne Claimant Quietly Returns to Kasese

In short
Tibamwenda who refers to himself as Omwami Wa Bakonzo, which literally means Lord of the Bakonzo, returned to Kasese on Wednesday night.He was last in Kasese in April 2017 when he laid ground for his palace in Nsenyi cell of Kisinga Town Council. At that time, a group of youth torched his cultural house that he had erected. He then fled the area.
Rwenzururu Throne Claimant Quietly Returns to Kasese16 Nov 2018, 14:11 Comments 129 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Analysis
