In one of the latest attacks, a woman from Ibanda district was killed by men who were travelling in a Wish motor vehicle which was disguised as a taxi. It is suspects that the occupants of the motor vehicle trailed her after withdrawing money from a SACCO and later dumped her body in Kakoba, Mbarara.
Rwizi Police Launches Operation Against Unlabelled Taxi's17 Sep 2021, 09:45 Mbarara, Uganda
