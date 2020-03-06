In short
Dozens of refugees have reportedly left Bidi-Bidi camp in Yumbe district for South Sudan, following the revival of the peace process between the SPLA -IO and SPLM under President Salva Kiir, and the swearing-in of Riek Machar as the country’s first Vice President.
S. Sudanese Refugees Cautioned Against Self Repatriation
South Sudanese Refugees ready to entertain guests during a function in Obongi. some of them are reportedly leaing for S. Sudan following the swearing in of Riek machar as first Vice president in Unity government.
