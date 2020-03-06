S. Sudanese Refugees Cautioned Against Self Repatriation

South Sudanese Refugees ready to entertain guests during a function in Obongi. some of them are reportedly leaing for S. Sudan following the swearing in of Riek machar as first Vice president in Unity government.

In short

Dozens of refugees have reportedly left Bidi-Bidi camp in Yumbe district for South Sudan, following the revival of the peace process between the SPLA -IO and SPLM under President Salva Kiir, and the swearing-in of Riek Machar as the country’s first Vice President.