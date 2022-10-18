S4 Candidate Forcefully Married off Three Days to Final Her Exams

In short
Bonifes Eculu the head teacher Pokot SS said the girl was very bright especially in science subjects, but was lured into going home to see to see her allegedly sick mother, only to be grabbed and forcefully taken to Kenya where a rich man had been arranged to marry her.
S4 Candidate Forcefully Married off Three Days to Final Her Exams18 Oct 2022, 11:07 Comments 211 Views Education Human rights Lifestyle Updates
In short
