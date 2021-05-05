AYUBU KIRINYA
12:09

SACCOs in Pallisa Task District Leaders to Explain Delays to Remit Emyooga Funds

5 May 2021, 12:07 Comments 202 Views Palisa, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
On Tuesday, the leaders who were attending a meeting organized by the district officials at Kalaki primary school to launch the Emyooga program in the district turned rowdy accusing the district leaders of irregularities in the process.

 

