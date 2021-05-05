SACCOs in Pallisa Task District Leaders to Explain Delays to Remit Emyooga Funds

In short
On Tuesday, the leaders who were attending a meeting organized by the district officials at Kalaki primary school to launch the Emyooga program in the district turned rowdy accusing the district leaders of irregularities in the process.
SACCOs in Pallisa Task District Leaders to Explain Delays to Remit Emyooga Funds5 May 2021, 12:07 Comments 202 Views Palisa, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.