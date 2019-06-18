In short
Interpol Director Benson Oyo Nyeko says the operation followed a tip-off on trucks transporting fake waragi and cosmetics. Nyeko said a team of police officers was deployed and indeed two trucks loaded with substandard waragi and cosmetics were found offloading in the City Centre.
Sachet Waragi, Cosmetics Worth UGX 600m Impounded in Kampala18 Jun 2019, 13:02 Comments 118 Views Crime Misc Updates
