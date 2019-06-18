Kato Joseph
13:07

Sachet Waragi, Cosmetics Worth UGX 600m Impounded in Kampala

18 Jun 2019, 13:02 Comments 118 Views Crime Misc Updates
20190618_114751

20190618_114751

In short
Interpol Director Benson Oyo Nyeko says the operation followed a tip-off on trucks transporting fake waragi and cosmetics. Nyeko said a team of police officers was deployed and indeed two trucks loaded with substandard waragi and cosmetics were found offloading in the City Centre.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.