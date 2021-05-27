Sad Memories Still Fresh 26 Years After Atiak Massacre

Concy Amal, one of the survivors of the the 1995 Atiak Massacre points at names of some of the students who were killed by LRA rebels - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Joseph Akena Gonzaga, who was 9 years old at the time of the attack, recalled that he witnessed how women and men of the village wailed and begged Otti for mercy in vain. He said the rebels shot at the people indiscriminately and the memory has never vanished from his mind.