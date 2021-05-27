Sad Memories Still Fresh 26 Years After Atiak Massacre

In short
Joseph Akena Gonzaga, who was 9 years old at the time of the attack, recalled that he witnessed how women and men of the village wailed and begged Otti for mercy in vain. He said the rebels shot at the people indiscriminately and the memory has never vanished from his mind.
Sad Memories Still Fresh 26 Years After Atiak Massacre27 May 2021, 11:43 Comments 292 Views Security Human rights Crime Interview
Concy Amal, one of the survivors of the the 1995 Atiak Massacre points at names of some of the students who were killed by LRA rebels - Photo by Dominic Ochola
