Amony Immaculate
13:27

SAGE Beneficiaries in Lango Struggle to Access Payment Citing Long Distances

22 Jul 2020, 13:14 Comments 91 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
Centernary Bank Manager help an elder get to the Payment Center.

In short
Nicholas Ojom, aged 87-year-old, a resident of Aromo Sub County says that he uses a Boda Boda to access payment at a cost of 25,000 million shillings, the exact amount he receives.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development

