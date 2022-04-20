Olive Nakatudde
SAGE Budget Shortfalls Affecting Welfare of Beneficiaries - Parliament Committee

20 Apr 2022, 21:16 Comments 297 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

In short
Parliament's Gender, Labour and Social Development Committee has queried the inconsistent funding for the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) saying that this impedes the effective running of the programme and the general welfare of the beneficiaries.

 

