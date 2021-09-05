Salamu Musumba Moots for Peace with Kadaga

In short
While addressing journalists in her home in Namwendwa town council in Kamuli district on Sunday morning, Salamu argued that she withdrew the petition against Kadaga at the prompting of several elders from the Busoga sub-region indicating that decision would reduce conflicts between top leaders and their supporters alike.
Salamu Musumba Moots for Peace with Kadaga5 Sep 2021, 11:55 Comments 140 Views Kamuli, Uganda Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.