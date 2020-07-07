Alex Otto
Saloon Operators Ready to Observe Standard Operating Procedures

A salon in KAzo open to clients

In short
Salon and Spa Operators have called on Government to reopen their sector since they have been observing hygiene and safety before the covid-19 lockdown.

 

