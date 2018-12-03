In short
Michael Bassajasubi, a businessman at Ggaba landing site told URN that canoes ferry lake sand to Ggaba each day from where it is loaded onto trucks destined for Kampala for construction.
Illegal Fishing, Sand Mining Still Prevalent on Lake Victoria Top story3 Dec 2018, 07:08 Comments 143 Views Gaba, Uganda Crime East Africa Report
Heaps of sand dredged from Lake Victoria deposited at Ggaba landing site. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.