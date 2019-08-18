In short
Kampala-Masaka highway is prone to accidents. Almost no week goes by without an accident being recorded on the highly. Some of the accident victims escape with injuries while others lose their lives. However, eye witnesses blame most of the accidents on drivers of sand trucks.
Sand Trucks: A Threat to Masaka Road User Top story18 Aug 2019, 11:48 Comments 139 Views Mpigi, Uganda Crime Security Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: accidents on masaka road lwera wetland metropolitan area sand sand truck drivers sand trucks
Mentioned: Eddie Ssekamatte Felista Nagawa Katonga Region Katonga Regional Police Phillip Mukasa Sulaiman Ssemakula Uganda National Roads Authority Yudah Sseryazzi kampala-masaka highway katonga regional police phillip mukasa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.