Sango Bay Land Eviction Unlawful: Kadaga, District Leaders

Kadaga also the Minister for East African Affairs told URN in Mutukula that it would be unfair to render the occupants homeless yet the majority have spent over 40 years on the land. Her remarks come at a time when the occupants have been given seven days to peacefully vacate the land or be forced out to pave way for the oil palm project.
Sango Bay Land Eviction Unlawful: Kadaga, District Leaders16 Apr 2022, 13:49 Comments 230 Views Kyotera, Uganda Agriculture Human rights Local government Updates
