In short
Sanlam provided comprehensive insurance for the Travel company's motor vehicles between 2017 and 2019, they. But the company allegedly failed to make all payments due for the service offered, leaving an outstanding bill of 55.5 million Shillings.
Sanlam Sues Travel Agency for Failing to Clear Insurance Premium
3 Jan 2020
Tagged with: Commercial Division of High Court Insurance companies Katuma Tours and Travel Limited Sanlam Insurance
