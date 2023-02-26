In short
The Sapiny Cultural Institution has set Friday, March 3, 2023, as the date for choosing the new leader locally known as “Kingoo”. The position fell vacant following the death, in January 2021, of His Highness Stephen Kapkweyin Chemonges II at his home in Siron Cell, East Division Kapchorwa Municipality. He succumbed to COVID-19.
Sapiny Cultural Institution Sets Date for Electing New Leader
In short
traditional leaders in uganda
