Samuel Amanya
19:15

Saracen Security Company Supervisor Commits Suicide in Kabale

2 Jan 2020, 19:07 Comments 162 Views Crime Security Updates

In short
Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander says that Musinguzi committed suicide in front of detectives at Kabale Police Station. Ampeire explains that Musinguzi had responded to summons issued against him for allegedly defiling a 17-year girl.

 

