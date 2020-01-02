In short
Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander says that Musinguzi committed suicide in front of detectives at Kabale Police Station. Ampeire explains that Musinguzi had responded to summons issued against him for allegedly defiling a 17-year girl.
Saracen Security Company Supervisor Commits Suicide in Kabale
