Satirical Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Arrives in Germany

Kakwenza fled Uganda on February 9, 2022, allegedly through Rwanda, Malawi and South Africa. It is said that he travelled to Europe on a South African passport after failing to secure his Ugandan passport from the courts. He had been released on bail, in the face of a trial on charges of offensive communication.
Satirical Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Arrives in Germany23 Feb 2022, 17:59 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
