Satirical Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Arrives in Germany

23 Feb 2022
Kakwenza fled Uganda on February 9, 2022, allegedly through Rwanda, Malawi and South Africa. It is said that he travelled to Europe on a South African passport after failing to secure his Ugandan passport from the courts. He had been released on bail, in the face of a trial on charges of offensive communication.

 

