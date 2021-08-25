Nebert Rugadya
22:09

Sauna, Steambath Operators Given New, Tougher Guidelines

25 Aug 2021, 22:08 Comments 137 Views Business and finance Updates

In short
Dr Safina Namugga, the Principal Standards Officer at UNBS says that these facilities are an important source of healthy living citing, for example, that sweating helps eliminate toxins from the body, boost immunity, and detoxifying the skin among other benefits, and that heating the body’s tissues also helps the body heal faster.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.