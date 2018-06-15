In short
Anthony Njoroge; a programs director with Save the Children says the courses would equip officers and men in Peace Support Operations PSOs with skills on how to handle children in war-torn areas.
National Armies Advised to Offer Child Protection Training
The programs' director of save the children, Mr. Anthony Njoroge addresses officers from the Uganda peoples' defense forces on mechanisms of child protection during armed conflicts. Login to license this image from 1$.
