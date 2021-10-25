Savers Protest Delayed Release of Parish Community Funds

In short
Some claim that most of their members are illiterate, yet all the money request forms are written in English, and they lack timely guidance from the project supervisors and so they hired local government employees to fill these forms for them at a fee of 50,000 Shillings per form.
Savers Protest Delayed Release of Parish Community Funds25 Oct 2021, 14:49 Comments 149 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Angry residents attempt to vandalize the vehicle which was ferrying officials from the prime minister's office.
