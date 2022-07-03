Saving and Cooperative Groups Decry Multiple Regulations

In short
John Njoki Rugeimukamu, the Board Secretary of Greater Bushenyi Teachers SACCO, said the current laws governing savings and cooperative organizations are creating conflict amongst the regulators noting that the multiple registrations are weakening the principals of SACCOs.
Saving and Cooperative Groups Decry Multiple Regulations3 Jul 2022, 09:30 Comments 120 Views Sheema District, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Ministers Francis Mwebesa, Ephraim Kamuntu and Permanent Secretary Geraldine Sali graced the day of Cooperatives
Mentioned: Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority
