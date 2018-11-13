SBGV Court Session Starts in Masaka

In short
During the launch of the sessions at the Masaka High Court, Justice Winfred Nabisinde the Masaka resident judge said that out of the 50 cases that will be handled 43 are SGBV cases.
SBGV Court Session Starts in Masaka13 Nov 2018, 17:37 Comments 105 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Analysis
Justice Winfred Nabisinde making her address during the opening up of the criminal session Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.