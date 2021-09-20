SC Villa Unveils Greek Tactician Koukouras as Head Coach

In short
Koukouras was unveiled today Monday Morning plus his technical bench by Club CEO Shawn Mubiru in a brief function held at the club offices in industrial area. He replaced Edward Kaziba who has been club’s head coach for two years.
SC Villa Unveils Greek Tactician Koukouras as Head Coach20 Sep 2021, 14:58 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Petros Koukouras SC Villa Star Times Uganda Premier League
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.