Rose Amono Abilli, the Gulu district secretary for education says several pupils had shunned schools for fear of contracting the disease or to seek treatment.
Scabies Outbreak Causes Panic in Gulu
22 Jul 2019
Tagged with: gulu district lukodi primary school rose amono abili secretary for health education and community services sanitation and hygiene in schools scabies
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports
